Pickle Fried Chicken debuts at KFC for 'very limited time' this summer

Colonel Sanders has been cooking up something special for pickle lovers this summer.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (KTRK) --
Pickle lovers rejoice!

KFC has just unveiled its new Pickle Fried Chicken, which brings together America's love of fried chicken and pickles.

The fast-food chain says it's new chicken is coated in pickle sauce, and features onion and garlic notes, buttermilk, and a white and black pepper blend to maximize that classic pickle flavor.

The new chicken will only be available for a limited time. Sales began Monday and will continue until Colonel Sanders runs out.

KFC estimates each restaurant received enough supply to serve the chicken for a few weeks.

"Once it's gone, it's gone for good," KFC said in a statement.
