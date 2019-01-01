FOOD & DRINK

Original Frenchy's Chicken to stay open another week

You won't have to go without Frenchy's after a surprise New Year's Day announcement.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Tuesday night was supposed to mark the end of an era in the Third Ward, but the original Frenchy's Chicken location announced it will stay open through the rest of the week.

New video into ABC13 Eyewitness News shows massive crowds at the restaurant, which was supposed to close on New Year's Day so crews could tear it down next week.

The restaurant said because of a huge show of support, the restaurant will remain open until Friday when their temporary location opens on Scott Street.

Frenchy's is building a two-story flagship restaurant that they hope to open this summer. The tear down date at the original Frenchy's is set for Jan. 7.

