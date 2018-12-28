FOOD & DRINK

Original Frenchy's Chicken moving to temporary location in the new year

EMBED </>More Videos

Original Frenchy's Chicken moving to temporary location

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you're a fried chicken lover, you may want to get your final chicken fixation before the original Frenchy's Chicken moves into its temporary home.

The Houston favorite is closing the doors to its original location in Third Ward on Jan. 1.

The new temporary location, located at 4646 Scott, will open Jan 4.

In 2016, Frenchy's decided to sell its original location, 3919 Scott, to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. The church plans to expand its sanctuary and complex to include areas for education and recreational ministries.

"Moving was an easy decision because I am honoring my father's commitment to the founding pastor, Reverend William Lawson, that at any point and time the church expanded we would not get in the way," Percy "King" Creuzot III, president of Frenchy's, said.

The tear down date at the original Frenchy's is set for Jan. 7. The new modern two-story restaurant at Alabama and Scott will open summer 2019.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchickenrestaurantHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Kroger recalls shrimp products due to health hazard
Cane Rosso location in Montrose selling all of its alcohol
Urban Bricks makes Eldridge/West Oaks debut, with pizza and more
Starbucks brings back special New Year's drink collection
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Rodeo Rumors: Did the concert lineup just get leaked?
MS-13 gang members accused of shooting 16-year-old to death
Lawyer giving away nearly $8,000 worth of Uber gift cards
HPD accepting applications for Citizens' Police Academy
Veterinarian accused of rape at Coushatta Casino in Louisiana
Suspect accused of killing Newman Police Corporal captured
Newark travelers on Christmas Eve possibly exposed to measles
Kroger recalls shrimp products due to health hazard
Show More
Houston Fire Department inspector arrested for DWI
Cane Rosso location in Montrose selling all of its alcohol
LA weekend morning anchor dies at 43 after medical emergency
Woman pleads no contest to brutal brick beating of elderly man
NYPD transit officer explains keeping his cool during subway incident
More News