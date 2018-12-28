Original Frenchy's Chicken moving to temporary location

If you're a fried chicken lover, you may want to get your final chicken fixation before the original Frenchy's Chicken moves into its temporary home.The Houston favorite is closing the doors to its original location in Third Ward on Jan. 1.The new temporary location, located at 4646 Scott, will open Jan 4.In 2016, Frenchy's decided to sell its original location, 3919 Scott, to Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. The church plans to expand its sanctuary and complex to include areas for education and recreational ministries."Moving was an easy decision because I am honoring my father's commitment to the founding pastor, Reverend William Lawson, that at any point and time the church expanded we would not get in the way," Percy "King" Creuzot III, president of Frenchy's, said.The tear down date at the original Frenchy's is set for Jan. 7. The new modern two-story restaurant at Alabama and Scott will open summer 2019.