If you're a Nutella super fan, this is for you!
The makers behind the chocolate hazelnut spread announced it's launching a hotel in Napa Valley, California. The Hotella Nutella will operate for three days only during the weekend of Jan. 10 through 12, 2020.
All the rooms will feature Nutella branded bedspreads and wallpaper. In addition to Nutella decor, there will be plenty of Nutella to eat. Celebrity chefs will be cooking up Nutella-inspired breakfasts.
Unfortunately, you can't just book a reservation, fans have to win a chance to stay at the Hotella Nutella.
To enter the contest, submit a video showcasing why Nutella makes your mornings special and why you deserve to stay at the hotel.
Only three fans and their guests will be chosen. Winners will also get round-trip airfare and ground transportation between the airport and Hotella Nutella.
Nutella inspired hotel to open in California in 2020
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News