KEURIG FOR COCKTAILS: New machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee

Drinkwork cocktail machines will hit more markets in 2019

Keurig makers have announced a new machine hitting the market this year. But this machine will serve up cocktails, not coffee.

The company announced the Drinksworks machine, which will make cocktails instead of coffee.

The pods will contain liquor, wines and natural flavors that can be mixed together.

The Drinkmaker will use the pods to make a number of specialty cocktails.

The company first launched the devices in St. Louis last year, but now they're expanding the program to Missouri and Florida.

The company hopes to expand to California by 2020.

Customers must be 21 or older to purchase the pods online or in stores.
