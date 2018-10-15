If you're looking for more than just your ordinary ice cream in a cone, consider a croissant.A new ice cream shop in Sugar Land had its grand opening on Saturday, with dozens and dozens waiting to get their hands on the cold and creamy dessert.Churned Creamery serves up traditional handcrafted ice cream in a variety of flavors including dolce latte, honeydew, irish mint, oreo and even a whiskey and cream.Part of the menu that stands out is their signature crocream.You can get one or two scoops of selected ice cream flavors stuff inside a croissant.If that didn't make you drool enough, you can also get your ice cream on a churro.Churned Creamery also offers sorbet bowls, soda floats and speciality drinks like yogurt butterfly tea and peach tea with boba, lychee pieces and jelly as an add-on.The Sugar Land opening is its first Texas location.You can stop in at 2587 Town Center Blvd. Ste. A.