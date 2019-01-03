A new Oreo flavor is in stores now, filled with enough dark chocolate decadence to break your New Year's resolutions.
Nabisco released the Dark Chocolate Oreos on Wednesday.
RELATED: A sprinkle of Magic: Mickey Mouse Oreos are coming to a store near you
The company says the new cookie will help fans "embrace these colder, darker days."
And unlike recent Oreo releases, this one won't be limited edition. It will be available year-round.
SEE ALSO: Oreo rolling out 'Wasabi' and 'Hot Chicken Wing' cookie flavors
New Dark Chocolate Oreos hit shelves in a store near you
OREO
More oreo
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories