OREO

New Dark Chocolate Oreos hit shelves in a store near you

EMBED </>More Videos

Oreo has a new cookie for dark chocolate lovers!

A new Oreo flavor is in stores now, filled with enough dark chocolate decadence to break your New Year's resolutions.

Nabisco released the Dark Chocolate Oreos on Wednesday.

RELATED: A sprinkle of Magic: Mickey Mouse Oreos are coming to a store near you

The company says the new cookie will help fans "embrace these colder, darker days."

And unlike recent Oreo releases, this one won't be limited edition. It will be available year-round.

SEE ALSO: Oreo rolling out 'Wasabi' and 'Hot Chicken Wing' cookie flavors
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcookiesoreosnack foodsnacksdessertschocolatefoodiefoodie call
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
OREO
HS football players suspended for naked 'Oreo run'
Mickey Mouse Oreos are coming soon
Oreo rolling out 'Wasabi' and 'Hot Chicken Wing' cookies
Woman claims Oreo never paid her for winning flavor
More oreo
FOOD & DRINK
Mediterranean diet named best for 2019
New Cajun-Creole spot Cajun Town Cafe debuts in Second Ward
Chipotle launches 4 new bowls to 'fit your lifestyle'
Original Frenchy's Chicken moving to temporary location
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Woman on mobility scooter hit and killed in NW Houston
Man helps trooper with traffic stop moments before dying
McDonald's customer caught on camera grabbing worker
Videos show chase and deadly crash involving teen driver
Celebrities and activists demand justice for Jazmine Barnes
Skimmer suspects wanted for stealing $3K from Katy victim
PETA wants end to live college mascots after Bevo incident
House cat found with screwdriver protruding in head
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Katy woman ducks for cover as fireworks shoot toward her
Daughter mourns mom killed after crash involving teen driver
Dad's blood alcohol more than twice the limit: Prosecutors
Dana Holgorsen officially signs on as UH head football coach
More News