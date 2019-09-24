Food & Drink

Nestlé creates new luxury, customizable Kit Kat bars, but they don't come cheap

Kit Kats are getting an extreme makeover! Nestlé is launching a deluxe version of its popular chocolate bar.

The company says the new Kit Kat bars will be extra large, and you'll be able to choose from 1,500 hand-crafted flavor combinations -- like earl grey, whiskey and ginger.

Each bar will also feature personalized packaging. But if you want to sink your teeth into the new sweet treat, it'll set you back about $17 - which is definitely a jump up from the original pricing.

Unfortunately, the luxury Kit Kat bars will only be available at John Lewis stores in the United Kingdom from Sept. 26 to Dec. 24.

More fun food stories:

French's releases limited edition Mustard-flavored ice cream

Pumpkin Spice Spam sells out in hours

Pizza Hut introduces stuffed Cheez-It pizza

The smart cookie who guesses Oreo's new mystery flavor will win $50,000
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknestle foodsfoodcandychocolate
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Nestlé launches luxury Kit Kat bars, but it'll cost you
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Paint-like substance spilled on Highway 225 creating havoc
I-10 bridge EB over San Jacinto River could reopen today
"We've got a real mystery here"
Running car may have led to family's carbon monoxide poisoning
ABC13's The Midday
Tropical systems move through the Atlantic
Remembering Hurricane Rita 14 years ago
Show More
Disabled man dies in hot van while caretaker napped, police say
Football player brain dead after tackle, organs to be donated
Ex-cop's sexual text messages come to light in murder trial
Trump ordered aid frozen; more Democrats want impeachment
Realtor attacked by man at open house
More TOP STORIES News