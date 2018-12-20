EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1623691" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> These are some hot ideas for Houston visitors on the cooler days of this holiday season

You may be hosting more company at the house around the holidays, so if you need to take a break from making breakfast, several new restaurants have opened with dine-in and take-away options.If you're in the Heights, the Kolache shoppe just opened its second location this week at 1031 Heights Boulevard.You can pick up unique kolache varieties like Pinkerton's BBQ brisket.The Union Kitchen on Washington serves up a delicious brunch on the weekend, and now they've expanded to Friday.You can enjoy items like delicious beignets and the Texas blue crab cake.Goode Company Cantina Memorial is now serving breakfast on weekends.The menu includes enchiladas topped with fried eggs, chilaquiles, and a la carte breakfast tacos.And if you need a break from all of the holiday treats, Vibrant in River Oaks is here to help you re-set.The restaurant serves food that is gluten-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free, and non GMO, like their coconut chia pudding with almond butter drizzle.Enjoy the sweet and savory at Sam's Fried Chicken and Donuts in the Heights.The restaurant formerly known as Lee's is under new ownership with an expanded menu, including The Double Donut Fried Chicken Sandwich.The kiddos will love Sweet Paris Creperie. Try their cute Grinch crepe and Nutella hot chocolate.The location in Highland Village just opened December 8.Speaking of crepes, check out the 20-layer Crepe cake from Lady M. The store is in New York City, but there's a popup at the Galleria this weekend. Two flavors are available: the Signature Mille Crepe Cakes (Whole medium serves 4-6 for $50; whole large serves 10-14 for $85) and the Green Tea Mille Crepe Cakes (Whole medium serves 4-6 for $55; whole large serves 10-14 for $90)Pickup will be outside of Saks Fifth Avenue on the second floor of The Galleria - Houston on Saturday, Dec 22, or Sunday, Dec 23, between 12 P.M. and 5 P.M. Deadline for all pre-ordering is Friday at 11:59 p.m. Limited walk-in orders will also be available.