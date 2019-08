EMBED >More News Videos The Action Cam spots mice at the Popeyes restaurant in South Philadelphia on August 1, 2019.

Cameras captured mice running around inside a fast food restaurant.A viewer alerted sister station Action News of the apparent rodent issue at the Popeyes in south Philadelphia.When their cameras went to the location, they captured a number of mice inside the restaurant. According to the restaurant's most recent health inspection , which occurred on Tuesday, the inspector found evidence of old mouse droppings and noted that the issue was corrected on site.