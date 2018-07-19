FOOD & DRINK

How to score free McDonald's throwback swag

EMBED </>More Videos

McDonalds is giving away 90's era gear like Big Mac socks, some really cool pins for your backpack or a hat. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
McDonald's is giving away some cool throwback treats that 90s kids will love.

As part of a promotion, McDonald's is delivering 90s era gear like Big Mac socks, some really cool pins for your backpack, a fanny pack and a blue jean jacket. The only requirement is to order your lunch using UberEats.

The promotion is all part of the McDonald's global McDelivery day.

The merchandise is only available with online orders from certain locations around town and is on a first come, first served basis. But it works!

Several people in the ABC13 newsroom, including Mayra Moreno, have ordered and received their item.

It only took about 15 minutes to get, and she got the McDonald's french fry socks.

Make sure you read the fine print.

The "Dollar Menu" is not available for delivery, and prices in the UberEats app may be higher than those at the restaurants.

You will also have to pay Uber's delivery fee.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodshoppinguberdelivery serviceu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Time's up: El Tiempo in Montrose finally closing
FDA rethinking labels for products classified as milk
Flowers Foods recalls Swiss Rolls over salmonella contamination
True Texas BBQ makes its debut in Kingwood H-E-B
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Red liquid pours out of funeral home van at car wash
Houston officials often choose what to release to public
Carmelo Anthony trade sets potential Houston move in motion
WATCH LIVE: UTHealth experts discuss sports-related injuries
Couple accused of stealing over $300 in groceries from Kroger
Man allegedly stabbed son's grandmother 14 times in La Porte
Mom found guilty of neglecting to get care for her special needs son
Naked man allegedly found in car outside grocery store
Show More
Ex-press secretary for Houston mayor indicted over emails
Referee paying $100 for videos of parents behaving badly
4 indicted with murder in slaying of rapper XXXTentacion
FBI pulls Hells Angels leader out of home in his underwear
Kitchen accident at Pappadeaux forces evacuation of GRB
More News