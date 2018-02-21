FOOD & DRINK

Margarita recipes from Houston restaurants

Here are some great margarita recipes from some of Houston's top restaurants.

Lopez Mexican Restaurant, the Dos Pinas Margarita
Infuse pineapple pieces in your preferred silver tequila for two days
2 oz Pineapple Infused Tequila
3/4 oz Agave Syrup
3/4 oz Lime Juice
3 Cilantro Sprigs
Shake all ingredients with ice & strain into a glass with ice.
Garnish with a cilantro sprig and a lime wedge.
Lopez is a family owned and operated restaurant that has proudly served Houston, Stafford, Missouri City, Sugar Land and beyond since 1978. Their mission is to provide their customers with delicious Tex-Mex fare and world-class service. One of their most popular and unique margaritas is the "Dos Piñas." It is made from two pineapples: the pineapple we all know and love to eat and drink, and the pineapple of the agave, from which tequila is fermented. From the Lopez Family to yours: "Provecho and drink responsibly!"www.vivalopez.com

El Patio, Skinny Blue Margarita
1.25 oz Jimador Silver Tequila
0.75 oz Triple Sec
0.50 oz Blue Curacao
1.25 oz Agave Nectar

1.25oz Fresh Lime Juice.
El Patio has been a Houston staple for more than 50 years. It started as a family restaurant in 1964, and by the late-1960s, the well-known Club No Minors opened its, and soon, they had a night life following, too. People say you come to El Patio for the food and the people, but you stay for the margaritas. What they're most famous for is their Blue Margarita. While they didn't reveal their secret recipe, their skinny version is delicious, too.
www.elpatio.com

Skinny Rita's, La Encabronada Margarita
1 3/4 oz Tequila
1/4 oz Lime Juice
1/4 oz Grapefruit Juice
1/2 oz Agave
2 Muddled Serrano Coins
1 Spring Oregano for Garnish
Mix all ingredients, shake and garnish with oregano spring.
Skinny Rita's Grille was designed to allow people to enjoy Mexican and Latin food with a healthy twist. Their meats are hormone-free, antibiotic-free, and gluten-free. They cook with olive oil and coconut oil and try to support local farmers whenever possible. Their beverages are made with fresh juice and organic tequilas. www.srgrille.com

Molina's, Top Shelf Margarita

2oz Roca Patron Reposado
1oz Grand Marnier
1oz fresh lime juice
Shake with ice vigorously for at least 10 seconds
Pour into a frosted glass rimmed with salt, garnish with lime
Molina's Cantina is Houston's oldest Tex-Mex restaurant, family-owned and operated restaurant serving traditional Tex-Mex food since 1941. Visit one of three locations (4720 Washington, 7901 Westheimer, or 3801 Bellaire) and enjoy the flavors and history of a Houston legend. www.molinasrestaurants.com

Spanish Village, The Spanish Village Margarita
1 part Agave Tequila
1 part Freshly Squeezed Lime Juice
1 part Cointreau
Shake & pour over Ice.
Spanish Village is a 62 year-old, third generation, operation. They still operate & cook
very much the same way their Grandparents & Parents did years ago. The food is prepared with the freshest & finest ingredients using family recipes handed down from loved ones. The homemade margaritas don't include any mixes or concentrates.
www.spanishvillagerestaurant.com
