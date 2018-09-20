FOOD & DRINK

Business giving lobsters marijuana before cooking to make it more humane

EMBED </>More Videos

A Maine lobster pound is banking on using marijuana to try to make cooking the crustaceans a little more humane. The business, Charlotte's Legendary Lobster Pound in Southwest Harbor, is owned by a registered medical marijuana caregiver. (Photo/Shutterstock)

SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine --
A Maine lobster pound is banking on using marijuana to try to make cooking the crustaceans a little more humane.

The business, Charlotte's Legendary Lobster Pound, is owned by a registered medical marijuana caregiver.

The owner, Charlotte Gill, tells WMTW-TV she put a test lobster in a box with a few inches of water before marijuana smoke was blown into the box. She says the animal was calmer for the next three weeks, and she released it into the ocean.

RELATED: Coke could make a move into cannabis-infused drinks

Gill plans to use the new method at customers' requests, and then build a larger tank to sedate multiple lobsters at once.

It's unknown whether pot smoke actually calms lobsters or has any effect on their meat.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodmarijuanamedical marijuanacookingcannabis watchdrugsbuzzworthyanimalsu.s. & worldMaine
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Coke could make a move into cannabis-infused drinks
Tilray now most valuable pot company in world
FOOD & DRINK
1 death linked to recalled ground beef from Colorado
PF Chang's offering free sushi all day Thursday
Eat, drink, exercise: 5 new businesses to visit in west Houston
7 must-have products for people who love pumpkin spice
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Former beauty queen attacked by robbers during 'Letgo' deal
Threat found on bathroom wall of Texas City High School
Wild storm topples canopy on top of cars in Conroe
Sex robot brothel planned for Houston gets pushback
Ted Cruz confronted by Santa Fe victim's mother at town hall
Houston Astros tap Round Rock Express as Triple-A affiliate
Astros superfans get engaged at Minute Maid Park
2 people killed when big rig slams head on with van
Show More
Convicted sex offender accused of having sex with dog
Texans should get flu shots early this year: Officials
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Ex-Southwest worker claims 'whites-only' break room at Hobby
Kate Upton thinks Justin Verlander was 'dorky cute' back then
More News