Kroger is recalling several cooked shrimp products due to them being raw or undercooked.
The grocery chain said there's potential for contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens.
The recall includes several products that were produced Aug. 25-26, 2018, and have sell by dates of Aug. 25-26, 2020.
The recalled varieties include Sand Bar Peeled Cooked Shrimp, Shrimp Cooked: Tail On, Shrimp Grab and Go, Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned and more.
Kroger says customers should not eat the shrimp. Customers should either discard the products or return them to the store for a full refund.
For a full listing of the recall, visit the website.
