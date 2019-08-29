Killen's Burgers giving away free chicken sandwiches

The burger joint says they're offering a free chicken sandwich beginning Saturday, Aug. 31.
The restaurant, located at 2804 S. Main St., made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday. Customers will receive either a regular or a Nashville Hot chicken sandwich with any purchase for free.
"Heck yeah!!!" said one Facebook user. "I'll be there."
You might want to arrive a bit early to beat the crowd! The restaurant says they only have 1,000 sandwiches. Customers are limited to one sandwich.
