Killen's Burgers giving away free chicken sandwiches

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to grab a chicken sandwich in the midst of the now-famous chicken war between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, Killen's Burgers in Pearland is offering to satisfy your craving for free!The burger joint says they're offering a free chicken sandwich beginning Saturday, Aug. 31.The restaurant, located at 2804 S. Main St., made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday. Customers will receive either a regular or a Nashville Hot chicken sandwich with any purchase for free."Heck yeah!!!" said one Facebook user. "I'll be there."You might want to arrive a bit early to beat the crowd! The restaurant says they only have 1,000 sandwiches. Customers are limited to one sandwich.