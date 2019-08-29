Food & Drink

Killen's Burgers giving away free chicken sandwiches

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking to grab a chicken sandwich in the midst of the now-famous chicken war between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, Killen's Burgers in Pearland is offering to satisfy your craving for free!

The burger joint says they're offering a free chicken sandwich beginning Saturday, Aug. 31.

The restaurant, located at 2804 S. Main St., made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday. Customers will receive either a regular or a Nashville Hot chicken sandwich with any purchase for free.



"Heck yeah!!!" said one Facebook user. "I'll be there."

You might want to arrive a bit early to beat the crowd! The restaurant says they only have 1,000 sandwiches. Customers are limited to one sandwich.

"Popeye's and Chick-fil-A can't touch this!" said the Houston rapper, who teamed up with Antone's Famous Po' Boys to create their own sandwich.



