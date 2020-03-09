Katherine shares her giant shareable frito pie recipe

We've partnered with Goya Foods to bring you a recipe that is guaranteed to get you in the spirit! Katherine is in the Goya Foods kitchen making a Frito Chili Pie that is perfect for a crowd. It's packed with savory beef and Goya Beans, you'll want to try this today!
This Week's Recipe: Frito Chili Pie
Ingredients
1 lb lean ground beef
1 onion diced
1 tbsp Goya Minced Garlic
2 tbsp Goya Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 tbsp Goya Ground Cumin
1 tsp Goya Salt
1 tsp Goya Chili Powder
1 14.5 oz can Goya Diced Tomatoes or salsa
1 8-oz can Goya Tomato Sauce
1 15 ounce can Goya Red Kidney Beans drained
1 bag Fritos corn chips
1 8-oz bag shredded Mexican cheese blend
1/4 cup green onions chopped (optional)
sour cream for serving (optional)
Instructions
1. Preheat oven to 350F.
2. In a cast-iron skillet, brown the ground beef, onions, and garlic in olive oil for 6-8 minutes. Drain fat.
3. Stir in cumin, chili powder, salt, pepper.
4. Stir in diced tomatoes, tomato sauce, and beans. Simmer an additional 5 minutes.
5. Stir in one cup of Frito corn chips.
6. Top with cheese
7. Bake 15-20 minutes or until cheese is bubbly
8. Top with additional Frito chips, and optional toppings
