Joanna Gaines announces new coffee shop in Waco

She posted the design renderings of the new shop called Magnolia Press on Instagram.
It will be the latest addition to the Silos Grounds in Waco, Texas.
The Silos Grounds is a popular tourist destination owned by Joanna and her husband Chip. People come from all over the country to visit their famous home decor store "Magnolia Market" and restaurant "Magnolia Table," along with their garden space and bakery.
Magnolia Press is expected to open this fall.
