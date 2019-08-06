Food & Drink

Jack in the Box worker spotted making food while barefoot

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Jack in the Box is responding after a customer snapped a photo of a worker preparing food while barefoot.

On Monday, the customer snapped the photo from the drive-thru window of a Jack in the Box located at 1521 Broadway St. in Pearland.

The man said that he pulled up to the window and handed the worker his debit card, and as she walked away, he noticed she had no shoes on.

In disbelief, the customer said he quickly snapped a photo of the female worker without her noticing.

The customer told ABC13 that he called the fast-food chain's corporate office to issue a compliant.

The company released the following statement:

Employees are required to wear slip-resistant, closed-toed shoes to promote workplace safety. As this concern was brought to our attention, we are addressing this matter locally with the restaurant team in Pearland.
