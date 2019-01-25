Instagram restaurant bingo cards are latest viral sensation

When it comes to Instagram, everyone wants to earn the most likes possible. Instagram stories don't get likes in the same way as posts do, but they can start conversations through reposts and shares. For the past couple of weeks, Houston's savviest, food-obsessed Instagrammers have been playing a game on their stories by using bingo cards to compare notes on places they've been.Social media influencer Julie Nong (better known as Julie Julez) created the bingo cards as a way to stand out and get people excited about different types of food and restaurants in Houston. Nong is a food blogger who also freelances in graphic design and social media. She describes her Instagram as a meeting place for everything she likes to do while simultaneously showcasing her fun and unconventional side.