ICEE is launching an enchanting new "Under the Sea Mermaid" flavor, sure to have you swimming this summer.
The new ICEE is an ocean blue color, featuring a combination of strawberry, raspberry, and blueberry flavors. Customers can also enjoy the new aquatic flavor with mermaid candy sprinkles on top for a limited time!
If "Under the Sea Mermaid" isn't enough for you, ICEE is also launching a new Watermelon Lemonade flavor.
The thirst quenching new flavor features a light blend of watermelon and lemon, the perfect summer combination.
Both of the exciting new ICEE flavors will be available through August.
ICEE 'Under the Sea Mermaid' flavor ready to cool you down for summer
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News