How millions of dollars donated during Harvey helped feed those in need

Millions raised after Harvey to help feed those in need.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The power of generosity was on display after Hurricane Harvey hit Houston, with people opening their hearts and donating millions of dollars to those in need.

The storm hit during Houston Restaurant Weeks, and while it could have put a damper on donations, the opposite happened.

Restaurant Weeks took in $2.5 million in 2017, more than in past years. During the month-long fundraiser, restaurants offer specially-priced menus. A portion of the money raised then goes toward the Houston Food Bank.

Last year, money was also distributed to other charities like West Houston Assistance Ministries, or WHAM. That agency provided fresh food to the needy immediately after the storm.

WHAM still feeds 60 families a day.

"Some of our clients, maybe they had a garden that they grew stuff in, that is destroyed after Harvey, they can't do that, they are still bouncing back. Some of them are still not living in their homes," said Verita Duncan with WHAM.

Restaurant Weeks is until Sept. 3 this year and charities need your help taking care of the less fortunate.

"So they don't have to choose between food and rent and between food and medicine and between food and the kids, so just the fact that there is more awareness increases the demand for the food bank services," said Michael Cordua, Chairman of the Houston Food Bank.

This year, one of the restaurants participating is Union Kitchen. They are giving a portion of the price of dinner and lunch to the food bank. Head to their website to learn more about the menu.

For more on Houston Restaurant Weeks, head here.

