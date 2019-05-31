ABC-13 viewer Ted Mandel enjoying a Nathan's Famous hot dog at Memorial City Mall.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- We asked, and you told us the top 8 spots around Houston to find a good hot dog.The top spot went to your local Sam's Club. ABC13 viewer Debi Cantu said, "Wow! I thought I was going to be weird saying SAMS!! Their snack bar hot dogs are the bomb! And easy on the pocket book too! They taste great! You can even buy them by the case if you want them!" Viewer Marnie Sloan Scassa says, "They. Taste. Amazing! Even if you don't put anything on them!"The folks at Good Dog Houston in the Heights are serving up Texas-made franks on local artisan buns with hand-crafted condiments.They've been around since 1923, so if you haven't had one, what are you waiting for? One day a month, James Coney Island celebrates a birthday with dogs less than a dollar.They don't have much of an online presence, but ABC13 viewers say you should take their word for it and head to Moon Tower Inn for a good hot dog. If beers, dogs, and burgers are your thing, you won't be disappointed.The Creek Group has four different charming cafes, and Onion Creek is the original trend-setting Heights coffeehouse, bar, and lounge that all others are gauged by. Their menu has a little bit of everything southern, and a hand full of specialty dogs to choose from.There are over 800 vendors at Cole's Antique Village and Flea Market, and somewhere inside is one of Houston's best hot dogs. ABC13 viewer Jackie Garcia Belmarez suggests trying it Mexican Style.Much like Sam's, Costco's hot dogs can't be beat as far as price is concerned. For $1.50, you can get a footlong hot dog and a drink. The price of the famous combo hasn't changed since 1985.True Dog Houston was formerly Yoyo's Hot Dog. They closed up their food truck and have opened up this new concept. Try their brisket fries and kimchi hot dog.