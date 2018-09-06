HOUSTON, Texas --Urban Harvest's weekly farmers market has been a staple of the local food community for 15 years.
Professional chefs and consumers alike use it to both buy produce and spend time with their neighbors.
While the location at Eastside and Richmond has served the market well, it has grown too small. Parking is limited by Kirby Ice House, and the market has far more applications for vendors than it can accommodate.
To alleviate the problem, Urban Harvest will relocate the market to St. John's School's parking lot at the corner of Buffalo Speedway and Westheimer beginning Saturday, Sept. 22.
The move gives the market 50% more space for vendors and an adjacent parking garage provides 600 spaces.
For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.