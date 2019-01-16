It may feel like it's freezing outside, but here's an early sign of spring -- crawfish!We've found a handful of spots with fresh shipments of live crawfish, including Ragin Cajun on Richmond and Honore's Cajun Café in Manvel.If you're in the mood for Viet style Crawfish, check out the fresh offerings from Saigon House in Midtown.They received daily shipments of live crawfish from Louisiana.