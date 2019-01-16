FOOD & DRINK

Crawfish time! Three Houston area restaurants already serving mudbugs

EMBED </>More Videos

It may feel like it's freezing outside, but here's an early sign of spring -- crawfish!

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
It may feel like it's freezing outside, but here's an early sign of spring -- crawfish!

RELATED: Houston's top 10 crawfish restaurants

We've found a handful of spots with fresh shipments of live crawfish, including Ragin Cajun on Richmond and Honore's Cajun Café in Manvel.

If you're in the mood for Viet style Crawfish, check out the fresh offerings from Saigon House in Midtown.

They received daily shipments of live crawfish from Louisiana.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodcrawfishfoodseafoodHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Shake Shack Montrose donating portion of proceeds Wednesday
Free food for families affected by government shutdown
Star Pizza opens new restaurant in Katy
Houston deli offers behemoth 10-inch sandwich
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
UT grad among 14 killed in terror attack in Kenya
Men found in drug-filled trailer after kidnapping attempt
Arctic cold front blows into Houston this weekend
Cold weather sure to reduce the pressure in your tires
New commuting options for The Woodlands residents
Winter health myths debunked
The 60: Dr Pepper wants to become official soft drink of Texas
CAST-AWAY: Astros' Alex Bregman gets cast removed
Show More
Free food for families affected by government shutdown
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
High schooler earns college degree before his diploma
Proposed Texas bill would give teachers $5K raise annually
AJ Michalka: Barry from 'The Goldbergs' to be on 'Schooled'
More News