FOOD & DRINK

Saturday is National Pizza Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Celebrate National Pizza Day with these fun facts about the beloved food's origins. (Shutterstock)

Saturday is an excellent day to celebrate your love of pizza. It's National Pizza Day!

The history of the beloved cheesy food dates back 1,000 years when the word originated. The food itself derives from flatbread of the 18th century. It evolved into what we know and love today after tomatoes were added.

Kick back with a slice (or a few slices), and celebrate the yummy holiday with the fun facts in the video above.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzawatercoolerbuzzworthyu.s. & worldhistory
FOOD & DRINK
Happy National Bagel Day!
Finally! A coffee shop for adults AND kids!
New grocery store H-E-B now open in The Heights
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
What was found in home after deadly drug raid: HPD warrant
'50 Shades' suburban home listing includes an adult den
H-E-B to open Third Ward's first new grocery in 3 decades
Medspa assistant arrested for illegal injections out of jail
Botox: What you should know before you get injected
HPD DRUG RAID TIMELINE: Before the raid to now
Bizarre trespassing arrest ends in child porn bust
Families displaced after apartment fire in west Houston
Show More
Prisoner transport company shuts down after inmate escape
FamilyTreeDNA defends decision to allow police to access results
Police respond to reports of a fight at North Forest HS
Man accused in shooting in front of kids arrested at Taco Bell
Child found in car next to man's dead body in parking lot
More News