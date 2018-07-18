FOOD & DRINK

H-E-B RECALL: 2 variety packs of Creamy Creations ice cream and sherbets pulled from store shelves

H-E-B is recalling two variety packs of Creamy Creations ice cream and sherbets. (KTRK)

H-E-B is voluntarily recalling two variety packs of Creamy Creations ice cream and sherbets due to the potential of broken metal.

Officials say the broken metal was found in processing equipment during routine maintenance.

The affected products include Creamy Creations Orange Lime Sherbet Cup and Creamy Creations Vanilla Chocolate Cup.

H-E-B says the products were distributed to stores in Texas but not to the Houston area. The products have been removed from store shelves.

Customers who purchased the items should stop eating the product and can return it to the store for a full refund. Customers with any questions or concerns may contact H-E-B's customer service.
