Food & Drink

H-E-B now offering grab-and-go meals from 3 Houston area restaurants

HOUSTON, Texas -- Foodies in Houston now have new options to get some popular dishes from restaurants.

According to a tweet from award-winning chef, Chris Shepherd, starting Thursday, April 2, you can find Underbelly dishes at H-E-B stores.

Through its Meal Simple program, H-E-B will now offer chef-inspired grab-and-go meals from three restaurants in the Houston area.

Chefs from Butcher and Kitchen, Brennan's and Underbelly will supply H-E-B with signature dishes through its new partnership.

H-E-B launched the partnership this week in Houston, San Antonio and Austin in an effort to help Texas restaurants who may be struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

The meals will just need to be heated in the oven. There are a number of dishes available, including spicy Korean braised beef and dumplings.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkhoustonsan antonioaustinfoodrestaurantgrocery storecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Camden apartments giving $2K each to residents who lost job
Number of global reported COVID-19 cases reaches 1M mark
Texas could be next coronavirus hotspot, expert says
Houston-area holds majority of Texas' 4,669 COVID-19 cases
'No end in sight' for unemployed as 6.6 million more apply
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
Houston's Offshore Technology Conference canceled
Show More
How to file for unemployment benefits in Texas
Keep the umbrella handy through Saturday
Bonds as low as $10 given to some charged with violent crimes
Free COVID-19 testing site opens in northeast Houston
Westheimer road work will be done sooner due to less traffic
More TOP STORIES News