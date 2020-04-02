H-E-B now offering grab-and-go meals from 3 Houston area restaurants

HOUSTON, Texas -- Foodies in Houston now have new options to get some popular dishes from restaurants.According to a tweet from award-winning chef, Chris Shepherd, starting Thursday, April 2, you can find Underbelly dishes at H-E-B stores.Through its Meal Simple program, H-E-B will now offer chef-inspired grab-and-go meals from three restaurants in the Houston area.Chefs from Butcher and Kitchen, Brennan's and Underbelly will supply H-E-B with signature dishes through its new partnership.H-E-B launched the partnership this week in Houston, San Antonio and Austin in an effort to help Texas restaurants who may be struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.The meals will just need to be heated in the oven. There are a number of dishes available, including spicy Korean braised beef and dumplings.