H-E-B Meal Simple chicken product recalled due to mislabeling and undeclared allergens

CHECK YOUR FRIDGE! Approximately 2,100 pounds of chicken products have been recalled due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

DALLAS, Texas (KTRK) --
Taylor Farms is recalling approximately 2,100 pounds of chicken products that were incorrectly labeled and have undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection service announced the recall Saturday after the chicken products were labeled as "Chile Relleno." The products also contain wheat, which is not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat "H-E-B Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Alfredo & Chicken" items were incorrectly labeled as "Chile Relleno."

The incorrectly labeled items were shipped to distribution centers and retails stores in Texas before the problem was discovered Feb. 1.

For a full list of the products recalled, visit the United States Department of Agriculture's website.
