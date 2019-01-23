FOOD & DRINK

General Mills conducting a recall of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour

The recall is because of potential presence of Salmonella.

General Mills is conducting a national recall of five-pound bags of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour with a better if used by date of April 20, 2020.

The recall is being issued for the potential presence of Salmonella, which was discovered during sampling of the product.

A news release from Jim Murphy, the president of General Mills Meals and Baking Division, says "Food safety is our top priority, and though we have not had any confirmed illnesses, we are voluntarily recalling this specific lot of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour to prevent potential illnesses. This recall does not involve any other flour products, and we are continuing to educate consumers that flour is not a 'ready to eat' ingredient. Anything you make with flour must be cooked or baked before eating."

This recall only affects this one date code of Gold Medal Unbleached Flour five-pound bags. All other types of Gold Medal Flour are not affected by this recall.
