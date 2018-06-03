🏆 🍎 Teachers are the best 🍎🏆 That’s why we’re giving you a FREE Tavern Double Burger & Bottomless Fries. Stop in June 5 with your faculty ID to cash in on this delicious gift. https://t.co/q6E67CmaIK pic.twitter.com/vIT7kry5OJ — Red Robin (@redrobinburgers) May 31, 2018

Educators, it's your time to eat free at Red Robin!The restaurant is celebrating the end of the school year on June 5 by offering teachers, counselors, bus drivers and school administrators a free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries.The offer is valid dine-in only for all teachers, educational professionals and administrators. A teacher or school identification is required.