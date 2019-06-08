'Flavors worth poppin' off about': Gourmet popcorn store now open in the Third Ward

Remember when cupcakes were the biggest thing in food? Well, it looks like popcorn is taking over!
"Poppin' Off Gourmet Popcorn" just opened in the Third Ward.
Owner Michelle DeSelle is a former professor at Prairie View A&M University. She didn't even like popcorn, but noticed how many of her students were eating it in class.
"It was that smell!" she laughed. "It lingers in your drapes."
Now, Michelle and her daughter Sydney make popcorn together.
If you can imagine a flavor, it's probably available. We're talking about flavors like cookies and cream, Rice Krispie Treat, and caramel apple. There are even savory flavors, like buffalo wing, ranch, and beer can chicken.
For directions and more flavors, visit Poppin Off Gourmet Popcorn.
