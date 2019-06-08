Food & Drink

'Flavors worth poppin' off about': Gourmet popcorn store now open in the Third Ward

By
Remember when cupcakes were the biggest thing in food? Well, it looks like popcorn is taking over!

"Poppin' Off Gourmet Popcorn" just opened in the Third Ward.

Owner Michelle DeSelle is a former professor at Prairie View A&M University. She didn't even like popcorn, but noticed how many of her students were eating it in class.

"It was that smell!" she laughed. "It lingers in your drapes."

Now, Michelle and her daughter Sydney make popcorn together.

If you can imagine a flavor, it's probably available. We're talking about flavors like cookies and cream, Rice Krispie Treat, and caramel apple. There are even savory flavors, like buffalo wing, ranch, and beer can chicken.

For directions and more flavors, visit Poppin Off Gourmet Popcorn.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfoodgourmetout and about with abc13fun stuffrestaurant
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News