FOOD & DRINK

Five new Chick-fil-A menu items you will crave on Sundays

EMBED </>More Videos

Chick-fil-A fun facts (KTRK)

Starting today, Chick-fil-A is introducing five new menu and catering options nationwide just in time for the back-to-school season.

New menu options include:
  • 30-Count Nuggets - The 30-Count Nuggets are available nationwide and can be ordered at the counter, through the drive-thru and via the Chick-fil-A Mobile App.

  • Waffle Potato Chips - Previously only available on the catering menu, the kettle-cooked waffle cut chips are an alternate to our Waffle Fries and are gluten-free. Waffle Potato Chips can now be purchased as a side offering to pair with any entrée (or Kid's Meal) and are still available as side offering on the catering menu.

  • Improved Fruit Cup - Based on customer feedback, the fruit mix has been improved to feature fewer apples and more premium fruit options. The Fruit Cup is served chilled with fresh strawberries, blueberries, red and green apple pieces and mandarin oranges.

RELATED
Chick-fil-A fans are learning about it secret menu
Chick-fil-A lovers are sharing all the hacks to the restaurant chain's secret menu.

New catering and online order menu options include:

  • Grilled Chicken Bundle - This lighter, grilled chicken option makes it easy to build your own grilled chicken sandwiches. The bundle comes with 10 grilled chicken breasts, multigrain buns, Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce, Green Leaf lettuce, tomatoes, Colby-Jack cheese and Applewood smoked bacon and serves 10.

  • Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwich - The Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwich provides a fresh and unique option for people who love grilled chicken but want an extra spicy kick. The boneless spicy chicken breast is marinated with a special blend of seasonings, grilled, thinly sliced and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with Pepper Jack cheese, baby greens and sliced tomato. It is served with Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce.

RELATED
Couple unexpectedly delivers baby at Chic-fil-A in San Antonio
A family was in for a surprise as a woman gave birth to her baby in Chick-fil-A.

Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodchick-fil-achickenfast food restaurant
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Back-to-school lunch and snack recipes for under a $1
Kingwood pizzeria giving away free pizza 1 year after Harvey
Sichuan spot Spicy Girl opens its doors in West University
Pizza Motus brings Roman-style pies to Houston's West University
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
JJ Watt shows how Harvey donation money is being spent
WHO IS SHE? Woman caught on doorbell camera raises questions
Deputy shoots and kills armed man outside flea market
Man uses purse and broom to chase off violent salon robbers
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
David Katz: Who is the Jacksonville shooting suspect?
Competitor: No one deserves to die over playing a videogame
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Show More
Blood-sucking 'kissing bugs' spread dangerous disease
11-year-old patient visited by Drake to get heart transplant
Emergency C-section for woman hit by accused repeat DUI driver
Woman escaped when Lyft driver took her into desolate area
Fan charged after rushing onstage at Beyonce, Jay-Z concert
More News