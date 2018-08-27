Five new Chick-fil-A menu items you will crave on Sundays

30-Count Nuggets - The 30-Count Nuggets are available nationwide and can be ordered at the counter, through the drive-thru and via the Chick-fil-A Mobile App.

Waffle Potato Chips - Previously only available on the catering menu, the kettle-cooked waffle cut chips are an alternate to our Waffle Fries and are gluten-free. Waffle Potato Chips can now be purchased as a side offering to pair with any entrée (or Kid's Meal) and are still available as side offering on the catering menu.

Improved Fruit Cup - Based on customer feedback, the fruit mix has been improved to feature fewer apples and more premium fruit options. The Fruit Cup is served chilled with fresh strawberries, blueberries, red and green apple pieces and mandarin oranges.

Grilled Chicken Bundle - This lighter, grilled chicken option makes it easy to build your own grilled chicken sandwiches. The bundle comes with 10 grilled chicken breasts, multigrain buns, Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce, Green Leaf lettuce, tomatoes, Colby-Jack cheese and Applewood smoked bacon and serves 10.

Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwich - The Spicy Chilled Grilled Chicken Sub Sandwich provides a fresh and unique option for people who love grilled chicken but want an extra spicy kick. The boneless spicy chicken breast is marinated with a special blend of seasonings, grilled, thinly sliced and served chilled on a multigrain baguette with Pepper Jack cheese, baby greens and sliced tomato. It is served with Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce.

Starting today, Chick-fil-A is introducing five new menu and catering options nationwide just in time for the back-to-school season.New menu options include:New catering and online order menu options include: