FOOD & DRINK

Employee accused of putting rat poison in pizza cheese

EMBED </>More Videos

Ricky Lee Adami (WTVD)

By
FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
An employee at Primo Pizza is accused of putting rat poison in shredded cheese that was used on pizzas being prepared in the restaurant, according to Fayetteville police.

Detectives have arrested Ricky Lee Adami, 55. He's charged with distributing food containing noxious/deleterious material.

An investigation revealed that a manager was preparing pizza when he observed an unknown substance mixed with the shredded cheese.

Ricky Lee Adami



The manager immediately stopped preparing pizza and reviewed surveillance footage to determine who prepared the shredded cheese.

The footage showed Adami was preparing the cheese when he placed an unknown substance into the cheese shredder machine.

The manager contacted police and all contaminated cheese was identified and collected prior to being served to any customers.

Adami is being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center on a $100,000 secured bond.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodpizzarat poisonpoisonu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
Show More
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
More News