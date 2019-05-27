Food & Drink

Don't want to grill? Enjoy these Memorial Day restaurant deals

If you don't want to sweat over the BBQ pit today, check out some of these delicious restaurant deals for Memorial Day.

Molina's Cantina is offering margaritas at just $6.50 all day long.

Dish Society is extending weekend brunch into Monday. Enjoy special counter service dishes such as gulf shrimp with smoked gouda grits and free-range chicken and biscuits until 3:30 p.m.

A'bouzy is known for its Sunday brunch and are offering it today from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Try the steak and eggs or strawberry waffles!

To satisfy your sweet tooth, indulge in red, white, and blue treats at Ooh La La, including American Flag Cupcakes. Veterans and active military can receive 15 percent off every day, by presenting their military ID.

