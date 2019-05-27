Where to find Memorial Day services in Houston

Mayor Turner will present a proclamation at the Houston National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony.

10410 Veterans Memorial Drive

May 27 at 9:30 a.m.

The celebration begins with a patriotic concert featuring Lone Star Symphonic Band. A formal tribute follows with words of remembrance by local dignitaries. A representative from The American Legion will also discuss the organization's centennial celebration and mission.

The program will continue the community tradition of acknowledging the names of veterans engraved inside the walls of the Remembrance Tower at Sugar Land Memorial Park. Patriotic music tributes will be performed by guest vocalists, Houston Commemorative Air Force will perform a military flyover and there will be a 21-gun salute. The ceremony will close with a traditional flag observance led by a local Boy Scout troop at noon.

The program will continue the community tradition of acknowledging the names of veterans engraved inside the walls of the Remembrance Tower at Sugar Land Memorial Park. Patriotic music tributes will be performed by guest vocalists, Houston Commemorative Air Force will perform a military flyover and there will be a 21-gun salute. The ceremony will close with a traditional flag observance led by a local Boy Scout troop at noon. 15300 University Blvd.

May 27 at 10 a.m.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee hosts annual Memorial Day ceremony honoring fallen service members.

May 27 at 1 p.m.

World War II Memorial Plaza at Heights Blvd. and 11th Street

Join as they pay tribute to our heroes and celebrate Memorial Day with a patriotic tribute to the flag. There will be live music, arts & crafts from Paint Boss, face painting, balloon artists, popcorn, cotton candy and more.

May 27 at 1 p.m.

The Square at Memorial City

Looking for a way to honor the fallen? There are a number of events to pay your respects around Houston.