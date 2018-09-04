U.S. & WORLD

'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns

EMBED </>More Videos

CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 13, 2018. (WPVI)

ATLANTA, Georgia --
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a popular Kellogg's cereal has been linked to a salmonella outbreak that has infected 130 people in 34 states.

The CDC announced Tuesday that customers should avoid Honey Smacks, tweeting, "Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy."

The agency says it found salmonella in samples of Honey Smacks, which has been subject to a voluntary recall by Kellogg since mid-June.

While stores cannot legally sell Honey Smacks as the outbreak continues, the CDC is concerned infections are continuing as people eat the cereal that has been stored in their cabinets.


It says that regardless of expiration date, the cereal should be thrown away or returned to a retailer for a refund.

The CDC says at least 30 of the people infected in the outbreak have been hospitalized. It says most people infected with salmonella develop a fever, cramps or diarrhea within 12 to 72 hours of being exposed to the bacteria.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodu.s. & worldcerealsalmonellafoodcdc
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Honey Smacks cereal recalled for possible salmonella
U.S. & WORLD
Feds: Stolen ruby slippers worn in 'Wizard of Oz' recovered
Boat crash survivor: 'I thought I was going to die'
'Dumb Southerner': Trump allegedly erupts in tirade on Sessions
Mississippi braces for Tropical Storm Gordon
More u.s. & world
FOOD & DRINK
House of Pies announces opening date for The Woodlands location
Downtown Houston gets a new sushi spot: Sapporo Japanese Sushi & Bar
Sichuan, salads and more: Your guide to 4 new Houston eateries
Ice cream shop creates al pastor flavored treat
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More heavy storms possible this afternoon
Gordon aims to hit Gulf Coast as hurricane after nightfall
FLOODED AGAIN: Galveston library floods for 3rd time
HPD says MS-13 gang members may be tied to more deaths
Armed suspects on the run after robbing man on his driveway
BEST JOB EVER: Get paid to go on vacation
'Dumb Southerner': Trump allegedly erupts in tirade on Sessions
Mattress Firm selects UofH student as first ever snooze-tern
Show More
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
Hear ye! Texas RenFest hiring for 500 jobs at weekend faire
Feds: Stolen ruby slippers worn in 'Wizard of Oz' recovered
Dog bites man who tried to kidnap 11-year-old girl in Pasadena
Amazon is 2nd US company to reach $1 trillion market value
More News