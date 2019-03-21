Food & Drink

'Dirty Dozen 2019': List ranks fruits, vegetables with the most pesticides

EMBED <>More Videos

Just how safe is the food in your kitchen? The Environmental Working Group released a list of fruits and vegetables with the most pesticide residue.

Just how safe is the food in your kitchen? The Environmental Working Group released its annual "Dirty Dozen" list of fruits and vegetables.

The list includes the top 12 veggies and fruits found to have highest amount of pesticide residue.

The first three items on the list include strawberries, spinach and kale. Other "dirty" foods include cherries and nectarines.

Among the most "cleanest" are avocados, sweet corn and pineapples.

Researchers warn consuming pesticides have been linked to health issues concerning cancer and fertility.

View the full "Dirty Dozen" list by visiting www.ewg.org
Report a Typo
Related topics:
food & drinksafetyu.s. & worldfood safetyfruitconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Shelter-in-place for Deer Park, Galena Park due to benzene levels
School closings due to shelter-in-place in Deer Park
What is the highly flammable chemical benzene?
ITC opens compensation claims for fire
Purse snatchers target women shopping at Baybrook Mall
Wife of man on trial brings blade to court: judge's staff
Check your baby cough syrup: Recall issued
Show More
The 60: ITC Deer Park - What to do during a shelter-in-place
Rising country music star dies in accidental shooting
Extremely hot tea linked to esophageal cancer risk: Study
Man found shot to death in southeast Houston
Pipe bomb suspect Cesar Sayoc to plead guilty in NYC
More TOP STORIES News