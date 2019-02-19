The James Beard Foundation is coming to Houston. The organization will announce the finalists for its annual awards, considered the Oscars of the culinary world, live from Hugo's in Montrose on Wednesday, March 27 at 9 a.m..Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, will co-host the press conference and corresponding breakfast, which will be streamed online via the Beard Foundation website. The awards will be presented in Chicago on Monday, May 6. The list of semifinalists will be revealed on Wednesday, Feb. 27.