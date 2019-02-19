FOOD & DRINK

America's culinary Oscars will reveal food star finalists at VIP events in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

A dozen restaurants in Houston were nominated for the prestigious James Beard Award in 2018. Will we see some repeats? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The James Beard Foundation is coming to Houston. The organization will announce the finalists for its annual awards, considered the Oscars of the culinary world, live from Hugo's in Montrose on Wednesday, March 27 at 9 a.m..

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation, will co-host the press conference and corresponding breakfast, which will be streamed online via the Beard Foundation website. The awards will be presented in Chicago on Monday, May 6. The list of semifinalists will be revealed on Wednesday, Feb. 27.

For more on this story, visit our partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodawardrestaurantsu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
New service keeps 'imperfect produce' from going to waste
Craving ramen? Here are Houston's top 3 options
Happy White Wine Day! 5 things every wine lover needs
Cooking With ABC13
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Man accused of flashing woman and her 16-year-old daughter
2 men shot and killed inside home in south Houston
HPD to end no-knock warrants after deadly raid: Police chief
Woman recalls 'no-knock' raid led by HPD officer under fire
Elderly man sends thank you letter to VCR eBay seller
Boy raises nearly $5,000 from hot chocolate for border wall
Brothers told police Smollett was upset threatening letter didn't get enough attention, staged attack
Houston BBQ company surprises Shepherd with new smoker
Show More
'It's been pretty hard:' 10-year-old describes extreme reaction to red dye
Family warning others after small dog snatched by large bird
Rare move leads to full bond hearing in teen's murder case
Harris Co. ranked No.1 for highest STD cases, report says
Adorable 6-year-old cancer patient invited to state capitol
More News