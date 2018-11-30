Yogurt maker Chobani is releasing a new line of Greek yogurt products aimed at children.The new kid's line is called "Gimmies," and will come in four varieties: Greek yogurt with crunchy mix-ins on the side, drinkable milkshakes, pouches, and tubes.There will also be 13 new flavors, including Cotton Candy, S'Mores, and Mint Chocolate.Chobani said just like its other products, Gimmies are made with no artificial flavors and no genetically modified ingredients.The company said the goal was to make food that not only is good for kids but that is fun and that they will eat.Chobani is the second largest yogurt manufacturer in the U.S. and the top Greek yogurt brand.