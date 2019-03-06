Wondering how you can enjoy Chick-fil-A throughout Lent? Don't worry! They're bringing back their fish sandwich.
Starting on Ash Wednesday, the fast-food favorite will be cooking up the pescatarian version of its famous sandwich at participating restaurants.
RELATED: Want to 'eat mor chikin'? Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options
The sandwich will be available throughout Lent until Saturday, April 20. It will join the menu, along with the Deluxe Fish Sandwich, which includes cheese, and will be served with waffle potato fries.
Be sure to check with your local Chick-fil-A location to find out if it is offering the cod sandwich.
RELATED: Chick-fil-A rated best customer service in America
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News