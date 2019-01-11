Chick-fil-A dubs waffles fries most popular menu item

The company listed its 10 most-ordered menu items, and among them are the Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, Chicken Biscuit, and Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich, but the top slot goes to Waffle Fries.
"Our most popular menu item, the waffle fry is arguably the tastiest way to eat a tater," the company said in a news release. "There's no doubt that the Waffle Fries seem to be the perfect side for just about anything else on the lunch and dinner menu."
Soft drinks came in second place, followed by Chicken Nuggets.
