FAST FOOD RESTAURANT

Best in food: Chick-fil-A ranked as top fast-food restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop clucking about Chick-fil-A.

When it comes to favorite fast-food joints, consumers can't stop clucking about Chick-fil-A.

According to the American Customer Satisfaction Index's Restaurant Report 2018, the popular chicken sandwich restaurant was favored over other restaurants like Burger King, Taco Bell, and Chipotle.

But when it came to full-service restaurants, Texas Roadhouse outpolled Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden, and Red Lobster.

SEE ALSO: Learn about the secret Chick-fil-A menu

This year, 22,500 customers were surveyed about the quality of products, services, and satisfaction with more than 380 companies in 46 industries and 10 economic sectors.

Then both categories scored restaurants (on a scale of zero to 100 points) on food accuracy, waitstaff behavior, food quality, beverage quality, restaurant cleanliness and layout, food variety, beverage variety, and website satisfaction.

Chick-fil-A scored 87 for the third year in a row.

Panera Bread came in second at 81 and Subway ranked third with 80.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfast food restaurantchick-fil-afood
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAST FOOD RESTAURANT
Chicken fried dog brings out the best in Texas goodness
McDonald's unveils 'experience of the future' flagship store
4 Jack in the Box customers in Houston charged gratuity
Gunman startles Burger King worker before robbing restaurant
Score some deals and freebies on National Drive-Thru Day!
More fast food restaurant
FOOD & DRINK
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Chicken fried dog brings out the best in Texas goodness
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Show More
Digital Deal of the Day
Dynamo and ABC13 to help honor Harvey's 'second responders'
New Whole Foods 365 unveiling in Houston
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
3-year-old boy struck by car in north Harris County
More News