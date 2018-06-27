BUZZWORTHY

Planters Cheez Balls returning after 12 years

EMBED </>More Videos

Planters bringing back Cheez Balls. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 27, 2018. (WPVI)

Two popular cheesy products from the past are coming back after 12 years.

Planters Cheez Balls and Cheez Curls will go on sale July 1, making a return after being discontinued in 2006.

NOSTALGIA! The snacks we loved from the 90s and 2000s
EMBED More News Videos

What was your favorite snack of the 90s/2000s?


"You asked; we answered. Cheez Balls are back and just as amazing as you remember them. Get the one-of-a-kind delicious, orange cheezy taste while it lasts, because these will only be around for a limited time," Planters says.

A 2.75 ounce can will cost $1.99.



While they're not available at all stores just yet, they can be purchased online on Amazon Prime, Amazon Pantry or Walmart.com.

Fans have to act fast before these cheesy snacks are gone again.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodconsumerfoodentertainmentbuzzworthyonline shopping
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NOSTALGIA! Snacks we loved from the 90s/2000s
BUZZWORTHY
Animal crackers break out of their cages
Job offer rescinded after woman used pot lip balm
Travis Scott celebrates home run during JH-Town weekend
Playful 'arrest' was best birthday gift for 93-year-old 'Cops' fan
Cute animal friends: Monkey & dog tumble around and more
More buzzworthy
FOOD & DRINK
Houston chicken fried steak favorite prepares to say farewell
Wine bar Bacco on the Bayou opens its doors in southwest Houston
Wagyu Hibachi & Sushi Bar opens its doors in West University
Taco Bell testing fries with world's hottest pepper
Chicken fried dog brings out the best in Texas goodness
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
Young boy hailed hero for saving friend dragged by horse
Show More
Bank worker arrested in robbery of business owner with $75K
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
HELP WANTED: This is who's hiring in Houston
100 companies hiring at 2-day job fair in Stafford
Digital Deal of the Day
More News