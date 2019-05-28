Celebrate National Brisket Day at these Houston favorites

At The Pit Room off Richmond, you can get brisket and a wide variety of BBQ options. The Pit Room's beef brisket is USDA Prime and smoked in barrel style smokers. You can get it by the pound, in a sandwich, or even as a taco.
Truth BBQ is a Brenham import, and it's become Houston's brand new hotspot for all things BBQ. The brisket is smoked for 18 hours over Post Oak wood.
Decatur Bar & Pop Up Factory has a rotating chef program and currently Chef Evelyn Garcia is serving up a southeast-Asian inspired brisket dish, Massman Curry. It's made with beef brisket, crispy peanuts and coconut rice for $18.
What's the only thing that could make brisket better? Some queso!
State Fare is serving up queso blanco with green chiles, brisket, guacamole, and pico for $15.
Killens TMX has the same idea. The restaurant's bubbly Brisket Queso is served warm with house smoked brisket, pico, and fresh tortilla chips for $10.
Did someone say food?! Houston food lovers, unite!
RELATED: How to make Ronnie Killen's famous brisket
RELATED: Two smokin' Houston spots heat up Southern Living's top 50 barbecue joints
RELATED: Killen's BBQ: From school cafeteria to national BBQ icon