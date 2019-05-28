Celebrate National Brisket Day at these Houston favorites

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1348849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Now HERE's how you do a brisket.

It's National Brisket Day, the perfect way to celebrate the start of summer BBQ season!At The Pit Room off Richmond, you can get brisket and a wide variety of BBQ options. The Pit Room's beef brisket is USDA Prime and smoked in barrel style smokers. You can get it by the pound, in a sandwich, or even as a taco.Truth BBQ is a Brenham import, and it's become Houston's brand new hotspot for all things BBQ. The brisket is smoked for 18 hours over Post Oak wood.Decatur Bar & Pop Up Factory has a rotating chef program and currently Chef Evelyn Garcia is serving up a southeast-Asian inspired brisket dish, Massman Curry. It's made with beef brisket, crispy peanuts and coconut rice for $18.What's the only thing that could make brisket better? Some queso!State Fare is serving up queso blanco with green chiles, brisket, guacamole, and pico for $15.Killens TMX has the same idea. The restaurant's bubbly Brisket Queso is served warm with house smoked brisket, pico, and fresh tortilla chips for $10.