Celebrate National Brisket Day at these Houston favorites

It's National Brisket Day, the perfect way to celebrate the start of summer BBQ season!

At The Pit Room off Richmond, you can get brisket and a wide variety of BBQ options. The Pit Room's beef brisket is USDA Prime and smoked in barrel style smokers. You can get it by the pound, in a sandwich, or even as a taco.

Truth BBQ is a Brenham import, and it's become Houston's brand new hotspot for all things BBQ. The brisket is smoked for 18 hours over Post Oak wood.

Decatur Bar & Pop Up Factory has a rotating chef program and currently Chef Evelyn Garcia is serving up a southeast-Asian inspired brisket dish, Massman Curry. It's made with beef brisket, crispy peanuts and coconut rice for $18.

What's the only thing that could make brisket better? Some queso!

State Fare is serving up queso blanco with green chiles, brisket, guacamole, and pico for $15.

Killens TMX has the same idea. The restaurant's bubbly Brisket Queso is served warm with house smoked brisket, pico, and fresh tortilla chips for $10.

