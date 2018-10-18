PUMPKIN SPICE

Buffalo Wild Wings introduces limited-edition pumpkin spice wings

EMBED </>More Videos

Buffalo Wild Wings introduces pumpkin spice wings, for a limited-time only.

Pumpkin spice flavoring is everywhere. It's in and on everything, from your coffee to your candles, your pancakes to your dish soap.

However, the latest menu addition has people asking, are we out of control?

Buffalo Wild Wings has now entered pumpkin-spice-palooza with BBQ Pumpkin Ale sauce to accompany its wings.

"It's fall's favorite flavor," they say. "Ale mixes with BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice for a taste of the season."

These specially-flavored wings are available for a limited time only, of course.

Would you try it?
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodbuzzworthybig talkerspumpkin spice
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PUMPKIN SPICE
FLAVOR OF FALL: Blue Bell releases Spiced Pumpkin Pecan
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte is back!
Pumpkin spice pizza introduced for fall season
More pumpkin spice
FOOD & DRINK
Burger King introduces 'Nightmare King' sandwich with green bun
Are these trending Houston restaurants on your radar?
SPONSORED: Cooking With ABC13 - Lomo Saltado
Texas named best food state in U.S.
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
DAD FOUND: ABC13 finds family of boy left on stranger's porch
President Trump moves Houston rally to Toyota Center
'Nothing against him' Jose Altuve doesn't blame fan for call
Fan at center of controversial call: 'They should've stepped up'
Astros on brink of elimination after tough Game 4 loss
'NOT HIS FAULT' Family concerned for Astros fan's safety
5 infamous fan interference cases in MLB history
BBQ restaurant offers Astros fan free food as aftermath grows
Show More
Mookie Betts on interference call: 'I felt like somebody was pushing my glove'
AJ Hinch on interference call: 'Jose pays the biggest price'
Astros fans start petition after controversial ruling
ASTROS PLAYERS REACT: 'Gotta get the call right'
Who is Joe West? Veteran MLB umpire in Astros-Red Sox game
More News