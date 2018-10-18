Pumpkin spice flavoring is everywhere. It's in and on everything, from your coffee to your candles, your pancakes to your dish soap.However, the latest menu addition has people asking, are we out of control?Buffalo Wild Wings has now entered pumpkin-spice-palooza with BBQ Pumpkin Ale sauce to accompany its wings."It's fall's favorite flavor," they say. "Ale mixes with BBQ flavors and pumpkin spice for a taste of the season."These specially-flavored wings are available for a limited time only, of course.Would you try it?