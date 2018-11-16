FOOD & DRINK

More than 91,000 pounds of raw ground Jennie-O turkey recalled over salmonella concerns

EMBED </>More Videos

Jennie-O Turkey is recalling nearly 91,388 pounds of ground turkey products that may be associated with the salmonella outbreak. (Credit: USDA)

BARRON, Wisconsin --
Jennie-O Turkey Store Sales, LLC, is recalling nearly 91,388 pounds of ground turkey products that may be associated with the salmonella outbreak.

The raw ground turkey items were produced on Sept. 11, 2018.

The following items are included in the recall:

  • 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 93% LEAN | 7% FAT" with "Use by" dates of 10/01/2018 and 10/02/2018
  • 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O TACO SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018
  • 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O GROUND TURKEY 85% LEAN | 15% FAT" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018
  • 1-lb. packages of "Jennie-O ITALIAN SEASONED GROUND TURKEY" with a "Use by" date of 10/02/2018




The USDA said products were shipped nationwide.

The FSIS, CDC, and the Arizona Department of Health Services found an unopened package in a case-patient's home and found that a sample matched the salmonella outbreak strain.

RELATED: What is salmonella? What to know about the bacteria, the illness and the symptoms

EMBED More News Videos

The bacteria kills hundreds of people in the U.S. every year. About 1 million cases of illness are caused by salmonella in food.



The outbreak, which started last year, has already infected 164 people in 35 states. Of those, 63 have been hospitalized and one died in California.

The recall comes after public health and regulatory officials started to be pressured to name the turkey brands linked to the outbreak.

"The USDA should immediately make public which turkey producers, suppliers, and brands are involved in this outbreak - especially with Thanksgiving right around the corner," Jean Halloran, director of Food Policy Initiatives for Consumer Reports, said in a statement. "This information could save lives and help ensure consumers take the precautions needed to prevent anyone in their home from getting sick."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodrecallproduct recallsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Steaks, brunch and more: What's trending on Houston's food scene?
Top dogs: Check out Houston's 5 best spots for hot dogs
Jimmy Dean offering sausage-scented holiday wrapping paper
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
BLUE FLASH: Meteor captured shooting across Texas sky
Estranged husband charged in murder of missing mother
2 Navy SEALs and 2 Marines charged in soldier's death
Officers claim company won't pay them for extra duty job
Ed Oliver gets heated with head coach over a jacket during game
Alex Bregman keeps promise to pose in fan's senior photos
Woman celebrates birthday with lobster feast on subway
Homeless man and NJ couple arrested in GoFundMe case
Show More
Yorkie mauling by bigger dog caught on camera
Rockets blow out Warriors 107-86 in West Finals revenge game
Digital Deal of the Day
Child drowns after wandering from home near Lake Houston
USDA urged to name turkey brands linked to salmonella outbreak
More News