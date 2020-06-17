Pets & Animals

FDA says people can infect their pets with COVID-19

NEW YORK -- The Food and Drug Administration posted an adorable but cautionary YouTube video to warn people that while pets likely can't spread the coronavirus, they can get it from their owners.

The video recommends that owners don't let their pets interact with people outside the home. Social distancing applies to animals as well as people.



"Though it doesn't seem like animals can give you the virus, it appears you can give it to them. So if you're sick, avoid direct contact with your pets. If possible, have someone else care for them until you're well again," the agency said in the video.

While dogs can catch the virus, cats and ferrets are more likely to come down with COVID-19.

The FDA says people who are sick should avoid direct contact with pets.

