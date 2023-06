A major crash on Tuesday forced all eastbound lanes of Highway 105 at FM-3038 in Montgomery County to close, according to the sheriff's office.

Eastbound Hwy 105 at FM-3083 closed after major crash, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A major crash on Tuesday forced all eastbound lanes of Highway 105 in Montgomery County to close, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies sent out a traffic alert on Facebook at about 1:50 p.m.

The crash site is on Highway 105 at FM-3083, on the west side of Conroe.

SkyEye is headed there to check out the scene.