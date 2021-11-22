Investigation underway after person shot in abdomen in N. Harris Co. neighborhood

The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office confirmed an investigation in the 1900 block of Roanwood Drive on Monday afternoon.
The constable's office didn't offer a lot of details during the early stage of the emergency response.
Authorities urge people to avoid the area as an investigation gets underway.
HAPPENING NOW - SHOOTING SCENE— Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) November 22, 2021
Heavy police presence in the 1900 block of Roanwood Drive.
Constables and EMS are on scene with a male who was shot in the abdomen. A female is detained at this time.
AVOID THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/X75nntG3Oa
This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.