Investigation underway after person shot in abdomen in N. Harris Co. neighborhood

HAPPENING NOW - SHOOTING SCENE



Heavy police presence in the 1900 block of Roanwood Drive.



Constables and EMS are on scene with a male who was shot in the abdomen. A female is detained at this time.



AVOID THE AREA. pic.twitter.com/X75nntG3Oa — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) November 22, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- There is law enforcement activity in a north Harris County neighborhood just off FM-1960, where constable deputies say a woman was detained after a man was shot in the abdomen.The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office confirmed an investigation in the 1900 block of Roanwood Drive on Monday afternoon.The constable's office didn't offer a lot of details during the early stage of the emergency response.Authorities urge people to avoid the area as an investigation gets underway.