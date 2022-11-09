Harris Co. health officials urge people to get flu shot after seeing higher number of cases

With flu season underway, Harris County health officials urge people to get vaccinated after seeing a higher number of cases than usual.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Flu season is underway and Harris County health officials said they're seeing a higher number of cases than usual.

They're hoping to get the message out that the best method of protection is to get you and your loved ones vaccinated.

Dr. Erica Brown from Harris County Public Health said flu season generally starts in late August and runs all the way to April, but this year, the county sees an earlier start to the season.

"Flu season is here to stay, this is nothing new," Brown said. "Typically, we reach our peak somewhere between December and February but we're seeing a little bit higher numbers this year, a little bit earlier than we've previously seen."

Health officials say they aren't sure why the trend in flu cases is going up, but it's something that was predicted as they monitored the COVID-19 pandemic.

Brown adds that even though the flu is not a reportable disease, there have been no deaths because of it.

Although, young children, the immunocompromised, and the elderly are most vulnerable.

Parents like Keondria Matthews plan on vaccinating her children against the flu.

"Probably (when he's) 5 (years old) maybe, or when he gets older," Matthews said.

Even though doctors said the flu vaccine may not protect against all the different strains of the flu, it's still the best bet for protection.

Brown recommends parents vaccinate their children if eligible, practice good handwashing, and stay home if necessary.

"It protects you and anyone else against the spread, similar to the COVID vaccine, it's the protection against the spread amongst the community," Brown said.